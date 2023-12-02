Previous
Tour of homes by illinilass
Tour of homes

Decorated for the holidays. Such fun to see 5 homes decorated. My trees are still naked! This was a fund raiser for the local Kiwanis Club. The first one since Covid!
Dorothy

Ann H. LeFevre ace
How pretty! I still have to put the Christmas decorations up too. Maybe tomorrow...
December 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 3rd, 2023  
