Tour of homes
Decorated for the holidays. Such fun to see 5 homes decorated. My trees are still naked! This was a fund raiser for the local Kiwanis Club. The first one since Covid!
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Dorothy
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Ann H. LeFevre
How pretty! I still have to put the Christmas decorations up too. Maybe tomorrow...
December 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
Lovely
December 3rd, 2023
