Previous
220 / 365
It’s a start…. My “collection” of salt and pepper shakers.
We got our Christmas boxes down, hopefully will get the tree decorated in the next few days.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
christmas
