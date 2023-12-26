Previous
Christmas Collage by illinilass
Christmas Collage

It was a warm rainy day 50’sF 10C. As my 96 year old sister in law said “certainly not Christmas weather “.
Ron, Maxine and I. A Joyful Day.
26th December 2023

Dorothy

