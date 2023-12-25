Previous
Next
The party is over by illinilass
242 / 365

The party is over

Recycling/saving for next year. I had a friend who was so careful unwrapping gifts so she could save the paper. She grew up in the depression.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
66% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Pretty festive pile of ribbons! I didn't grow up in the depression, but I always unwrap gifts with the idea of saving and reusing the wrapping paper too. (o;
December 27th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
@olivetreeann
I should add I love to recycle the pretty bags.
December 27th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@illinilass I do that too!
December 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise