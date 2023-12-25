Sign up
242 / 365
The party is over
Recycling/saving for next year. I had a friend who was so careful unwrapping gifts so she could save the paper. She grew up in the depression.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
3
0
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
Tags
christmas
,
ribbons
,
2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Pretty festive pile of ribbons! I didn't grow up in the depression, but I always unwrap gifts with the idea of saving and reusing the wrapping paper too. (o;
December 27th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
@olivetreeann
I should add I love to recycle the pretty bags.
December 27th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@illinilass
I do that too!
December 27th, 2023
I should add I love to recycle the pretty bags.