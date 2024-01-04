Sign up
253 / 365
My polar bear collection
For my “Bear Tree”. Time to start taking down the decorations…. But won’t be done by Epiphany.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
280
photos
49
followers
86
following
69% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
4th January 2024 10:55am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
christmas
,
bears
,
polar
Junan Heath
ace
Sweet shot!
January 4th, 2024
