255 / 365
It’s a granite Lazy Susan!
Joan, you are the winner!🥇
We bought this in Wisconsin a couple years ago. When I was young there was a TV show that had one on the table, I thought it was so neat. Most of them are wood. So when I saw this just had to have it!
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
granite
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely and unusual, I have a very functional round glass Lazy Susan on my round dining room table !
January 6th, 2024
Dina Rich
ace
Very beautiful!
January 6th, 2024
