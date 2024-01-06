Previous
It’s a granite Lazy Susan! by illinilass
255 / 365

It’s a granite Lazy Susan!

Joan, you are the winner!🥇
We bought this in Wisconsin a couple years ago. When I was young there was a TV show that had one on the table, I thought it was so neat. Most of them are wood. So when I saw this just had to have it!
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
69% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely and unusual, I have a very functional round glass Lazy Susan on my round dining room table !
January 6th, 2024  
Dina Rich ace
Very beautiful!
January 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise