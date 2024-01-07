Previous
The St. Louis Arch by illinilass
256 / 365

The St. Louis Arch

“The Gateway to the West”. On the banks of the Mississippi River, not far from where Lewis and Clark set off to explore the Louisiana Purchase at the request of President Thomas Jefferson in 1803. The arch was designed by Finnish American Eero Saarinen. Started in 1962 completed in 1965. You can travel up the legs to a viewing room at the top. In 1967, I was with a date and we got stuck in the travel pods for about a 1/2 hour. Luckily neither of us were claustrophobic! It is now a National Park.
Taken from a car.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
70% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise