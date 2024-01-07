The St. Louis Arch

“The Gateway to the West”. On the banks of the Mississippi River, not far from where Lewis and Clark set off to explore the Louisiana Purchase at the request of President Thomas Jefferson in 1803. The arch was designed by Finnish American Eero Saarinen. Started in 1962 completed in 1965. You can travel up the legs to a viewing room at the top. In 1967, I was with a date and we got stuck in the travel pods for about a 1/2 hour. Luckily neither of us were claustrophobic! It is now a National Park.

Taken from a car.