Previous
257 / 365
Back home before the storm.
Not expected to have more than 3-6” but another Storm coming in Friday. In my opinion we need a good snow!
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
284
photos
49
followers
89
following
70% complete
Tags
weather
Diana
ace
The word storm always sounds so dramatic, hope it does not hit you.
January 9th, 2024
