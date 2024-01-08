Previous
Back home before the storm. by illinilass
Back home before the storm.

Not expected to have more than 3-6” but another Storm coming in Friday. In my opinion we need a good snow!
Dorothy

Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Diana ace
The word storm always sounds so dramatic, hope it does not hit you.
January 9th, 2024  
