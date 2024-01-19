Sign up
Previous
268 / 365
Winston Churchill
My collection of books about Churchill. I used to have several of the books he wrote, but when I moved I knew I wouldn’t have space for all my books.
He may not be everyone’s favourite, but I have great respect for him. Such an interesting family.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
0
0
Tags
books
,
winston
,
churchill
