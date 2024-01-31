Sign up
Previous
279 / 365
Made Snickerdoodles today.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
1
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
309
photos
52
followers
93
following
76% complete
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
31st January 2024 8:43pm
Babs
ace
Never heard if snickerdoodles but they look delicious
February 1st, 2024
