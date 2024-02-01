Previous
Main & Seminary St., Galesburg, Illinois by illinilass
280 / 365

Main & Seminary St., Galesburg, Illinois

Over to Galesburg for lunch today. Built 1896-97. Has been home to many businesses. The ground floor is now occupied by the Galesburg Community Arts Centre. I will post another photo of the building in another album.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
76% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise