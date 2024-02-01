Sign up
280 / 365
Main & Seminary St., Galesburg, Illinois
Over to Galesburg for lunch today. Built 1896-97. Has been home to many businesses. The ground floor is now occupied by the Galesburg Community Arts Centre. I will post another photo of the building in another album.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
0
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
311
photos
52
followers
93
following
76% complete
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
275
15
276
277
278
279
16
280
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st February 2024 1:40pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
building
,
historic
,
galesburg
