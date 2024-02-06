Sign up
Previous
285 / 365
A sprinkle of Jack Frost
This morning, it was so pretty out I ended up taking 46 photos. It was hard to choose which one to use, but I chose this of frost crystals on a corner fence post.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
frost
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 6th, 2024
bkb in the city
Nice shot
February 6th, 2024
