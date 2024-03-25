Previous
Sunrise by illinilass
Sunrise

We left Flat Rock this morning, had a nice drive up to Somerset, Kentucky mainly on backroads. Overcast most of the day but no rain. Perfect driving weather.
Beautiful sky.
