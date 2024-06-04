Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 402
I see a star…
Petunias signify perseverance and hope. They are the floral embodiment of unwavering spirit, often shared as tokens of kindness to new neighbours or friends.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
498
photos
78
followers
128
following
110% complete
View this month »
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
Latest from all albums
73
398
399
74
75
400
401
402
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd June 2024 8:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
petunias
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close