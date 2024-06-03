Sign up
Photo 401
Darapsa Myron moth
Ron found this in the garage. AKA, Virginia creeper.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
497
photos
78
followers
128
following
109% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Tags
virginia
,
creeper
,
moth.
Sue Cooper
ace
Wow! A fabulous capture. Fav.
June 3rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
He's lovely - I love his wing shapes..
June 3rd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Brilliant, what a great find and photo.
June 3rd, 2024
