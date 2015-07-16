Sign up
ORB-October words
Selfie with friends in Seattle, 2015
16th July 2015
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Infinity
Canon PowerShot ELPH 300HS
16th July 2015 4:39pm
View Info
View All
Public
Trending
orb
oct24words
Lesley
ace
Ooh I really like this. Very clever
October 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
How delightful! Very nicely captured.
October 8th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great capture
October 9th, 2024
Barb
ace
Unique capture!
October 9th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific way to get a selfie. Very nice capture.
October 9th, 2024
