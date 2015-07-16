Previous
Next
ORB-October words by illinilass
2 / 365

ORB-October words

Selfie with friends in Seattle, 2015
16th July 2015 16th Jul 15

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ooh I really like this. Very clever
October 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
How delightful! Very nicely captured.
October 8th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great capture
October 9th, 2024  
Barb ace
Unique capture!
October 9th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific way to get a selfie. Very nice capture.
October 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise