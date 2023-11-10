Sign up
9 / 365
Winter is coming on!
A beautiful autumn day for a drive but, the leaves are nearly gone and the fields are plowed.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
222
photos
41
followers
69
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th November 2023 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
autumn
,
illinois
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice golden earth-tones.
November 11th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely tone.
November 11th, 2023
