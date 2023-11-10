Previous
Winter is coming on! by illinilass
Winter is coming on!

A beautiful autumn day for a drive but, the leaves are nearly gone and the fields are plowed.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice golden earth-tones.
November 11th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely tone.
November 11th, 2023  
