Previous
SYRUP-September words by illinilass
141 / 365

SYRUP-September words

Syrup almost gone. Had pancakes last weekend when company was here. Some with blueberries, some plain and others with cinnamon in the batter.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
I seldom use syrup, only have it if I ordered pancake in MacDonald.
September 23rd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
@wh2021
What do you use if anything? As a child I used only grape jelly.
September 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise