Previous
Next
A Tommy Ingberg - variation by ingrid01
Photo 2179

A Tommy Ingberg - variation

For the artist challenge: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43764/artist-challenge-tommy-ingberg
I love his photos and ideas, but think it could be a little bit happier/lighter, so here we go...
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
596% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerri Michaels ace
That's awesome fav
July 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise