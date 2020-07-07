Sign up
Photo 2179
A Tommy Ingberg - variation
For the artist challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43764/artist-challenge-tommy-ingberg
I love his photos and ideas, but think it could be a little bit happier/lighter, so here we go...
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
2179
photos
35
followers
44
following
2
1
1
365
TG-6
1st July 2020 10:21am
Public
b&w
hand
sea
photoshop
ac-ingberg
Kerri Michaels
ace
That's awesome fav
July 7th, 2020
