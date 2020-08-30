Previous
Clouds (and the moon) by ingrid01
Clouds (and the moon)

It is not often that we have clouds here and with the moon it looked really cool. The moon will be full on September 2nd.
Ingrid

@ingrid01
Kerri Michaels ace
great shot fav
August 30th, 2020  
