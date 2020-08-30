Sign up
Photo 2233
Clouds (and the moon)
It is not often that we have clouds here and with the moon it looked really cool. The moon will be full on September 2nd.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
1
1
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
2233
photos
38
followers
48
following
611% complete
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
30th August 2020 7:49pm
moon
,
clouds
Kerri Michaels
ace
great shot fav
August 30th, 2020
