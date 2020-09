Droplets with fake daffodil

I took several pictures and was quite happy with them when it was time for lunch. With the kids having only 30 minutes break in between there classes, it needs to be on time. So I left everything (I was doing this outside).

When I came back my droplets were still hanging on. Think some water evaporated (it's less hot, but we are still reaching 35C/95F in the shade). And I played a little more :)