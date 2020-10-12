Bandar Al Khairan Viewpoint

After yesterday's road we did a few more turns and then came to a big roundabout on the main road through the mountains and within a few minutes we took the exit to the viewpoint. It is stunning up there. I was happy to see that Norbert liked it so much that he started taking pictures with his phone :)



You can walk down to the beach you see in the right corner. That will take you about 10 minutes (and up a little longer). There is a beach on the left with easy access before you reach the viewpoint, but I saw quite a few cars there so we didn't stop there. We did a little hike to yet another beach - going down took us 17 minutes. And back up a little longer. But we had the beach to ourselves.