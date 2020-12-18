Previous
Next
A hidden beach by ingrid01
Photo 2343

A hidden beach

After climbing over the mountain and back we had a very short drive (no more than 5 minutes) to a hidden beach. The water was very clear and it was lovely to have our own brought snack and a chat.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
641% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oooh what a beautiful sight. Deserted, clear water and sunshine. Lovely.
December 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise