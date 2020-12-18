Sign up
Photo 2343
A hidden beach
After climbing over the mountain and back we had a very short drive (no more than 5 minutes) to a hidden beach. The water was very clear and it was lovely to have our own brought snack and a chat.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Tags
beach
,
oman
Casablanca
ace
Oooh what a beautiful sight. Deserted, clear water and sunshine. Lovely.
December 18th, 2020
