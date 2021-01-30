Previous
On the top

The viewpoint was easily found as there were cellphone towers on the top of the mountain where we hiked to.

This photo was taken against the sun and I liked how it turned out.
30th January 2021

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
