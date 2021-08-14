Sign up
Photo 2582
Form/Shape
The shape is a heart!
Photo taken during one of my favorite quick hikes. Due to the heat November to March is good for hiking. And I have posted photos from this spot before:
https://365project.org/ingrid01/365/2021-01-20
and
https://365project.org/ingrid01/365/2020-02-15
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2667
photos
65
followers
70
following
708% complete
Tags
mountain
,
heart
,
shape
,
muscat
,
oman
