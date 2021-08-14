Previous
Next
Form/Shape by ingrid01
Photo 2582

Form/Shape

The shape is a heart!
Photo taken during one of my favorite quick hikes. Due to the heat November to March is good for hiking. And I have posted photos from this spot before: https://365project.org/ingrid01/365/2021-01-20 and https://365project.org/ingrid01/365/2020-02-15
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
708% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise