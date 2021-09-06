Near/Far

This is Baloo having a blast... I take him to the beach often to walk through the water to strengthen the muscles in his left hind leg. When he is lucky he also can be off the leash.

Often he is not lucky, when there are people or when the tight is too high (he then disappears in the dunes where I cannot keep an eye on him).

However, yesterday I could let him go. Because it was weekend and Norbert was with me, I was able to take my camera.

For the words of the month. He ran away really far, but here he is near again...