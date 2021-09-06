Previous
Near/Far by ingrid01
Photo 2603

Near/Far

This is Baloo having a blast... I take him to the beach often to walk through the water to strengthen the muscles in his left hind leg. When he is lucky he also can be off the leash.
Often he is not lucky, when there are people or when the tight is too high (he then disappears in the dunes where I cannot keep an eye on him).
However, yesterday I could let him go. Because it was weekend and Norbert was with me, I was able to take my camera.
For the words of the month. He ran away really far, but here he is near again...
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
ClearDay ace
This is a great shot of a happy dog!
September 11th, 2021  
Babs ace
Aw he is having fun.
September 11th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Isn't he carefree!!! Nice merry shot
September 11th, 2021  
