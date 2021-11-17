National Day decorations by night #3

This is also by the roundabout, but the apartments at the beginning of my street. I wanted to take photos tonight, but it was a crazy day, so I did not want to get my big camera and big tripod.

With the little camera and the little tripod, however, you have to get low to the ground...



I'm doing PTA and two days ago we got the news that the Supreme Committee announced at that time that gatherings of any sort are not allowed. The school also got a letter that all National Day activities should be cancelled.

Very sad as we had planned an outdoor assembly and then for grades 4 to 12 a drone picture with the colors of the flag.



Anyway due to this news, we had a PTA meeting and decided that we could not go ahead with our Winter Fair (planned in 3 weeks) either.

So the day zoomed by with writing emails and text messages.... It is sad that we had to cancel, especially because Oman is doing well with Covid numbers, but at the same time it feels as a relieve.

Only what do I do with my baskets and bracelets? Fortunately there is no expiry date on these handmade things!