Camel care

The first thing they do is taking the robot of the camel. The handler then places a blanket on the camel. It was already getting nice and warm (around 35C/95F), but I guess after running and being so accustomed to the climate it might still feel cool...

The camel-owner picks up the robot and disappears. This owner (on the left - red keffiyeh (scarf)) was nice and had a little chat with the handler. The camel which is with its backside to us, is slightly bigger and not a racer. It has a saddle and when ready the handler rides this bigger camel with his racers to wherever they need to be.

In yesterday's photo the legs of two camels were coated with orange saffron. If you look carefully you could see camels with orange feet in the background too. In a picture I posted on in March ( https://365project.org/ingrid01/extras/2022-03-30 ) I learned by searching the internet that winning camels get a coat of a saffron/water mixture so that they are easily recognized.

Looking for info on the coated legs found another article about winners, not about the legs: https://www.kuna.net.kw/ArticleDetails.aspx?id=2784274&language=en

Just guessing that they coat the legs because: 1) the camel is easier to recognize or 2) it might bring some luck.
Lou Ann ace
So so interesting!
April 10th, 2022  
