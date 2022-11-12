Previous
Cold or warm? by ingrid01
Photo 3009

Cold or warm?

On Saturday was the International Food Festival at Yelena's school. She was looking forward to helping me and be able to put down 4 or more service hours.

However, there was a swim meet... It was a last moment thing and not many swimmers went, so she decided that she wanted to go.

Early Saturday morning she regretted that decision because the temperature dropped and it was below 10C/50F and it was an outside event...

But it was a relatively quick meet, so she was still able to taste some food and help me packing up. It was a great festival.

But although she kept her hat on and had thick socks, she still looked cold to me.

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Renee Salamon ace
A lovely cheeky smile
November 13th, 2022  
Heather ace
A nice shot of Yelena! (A hard choice, but it sounds like she managed both in a way)
November 13th, 2022  
