Photo 3019
Hearts
All day I've been looking for heart. I found some magnets and a little tin, but in my backyard I found this naughty plant.
It is a naughty plant because it came from the neighbors and is taking over...
22nd November 2022
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Tags
plant
,
heart
,
nov22words
Kathy A
ace
Lovely photo, great hearts
November 22nd, 2022
Heather
ace
I like your composition with this shot, Ingrid! And yes, hearts!
November 22nd, 2022
