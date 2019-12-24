Previous
Festive Food by jacqbb
Photo 724

Festive Food

Busy today with the preparation for tomorrow.
Fltr: cake with blueberries, chili con carne, cake with hazelnuts, cranberries and chocolate.
24th December 2019

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2019 update. This is the start of my second year. It took me by surprise to be so addicted to making photo’s. With help of...
JackieR ace
Love your chopping board!!! Merry Christmas to you and yours xxx
December 24th, 2019  
