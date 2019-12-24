Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 724
Festive Food
Busy today with the preparation for tomorrow.
Fltr: cake with blueberries, chili con carne, cake with hazelnuts, cranberries and chocolate.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2019 update. This is the start of my second year. It took me by surprise to be so addicted to making photo’s. With help of...
1512
photos
89
followers
94
following
198% complete
717
718
719
720
721
722
723
724
719
720
721
722
505
506
723
724
Views
2
Comments
1
365
E-M10MarkII
24th December 2019 3:07pm
Tags
dec19words
JackieR
ace
Love your chopping board!!! Merry Christmas to you and yours xxx
December 24th, 2019
