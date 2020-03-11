Sign up
Photo 802
Yellow 2
A plastic bad duck, Louki, a little lion and our former mascot of advertising on television and a piece of a yellow shoehorn.
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo's but didn't manage to visit the projects of my friends...
rainbow2020
Boo
ace
Baby Duck says hello to Louki!
March 11th, 2020
