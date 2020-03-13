Previous
Blue 2 by jacqbb
Photo 804

Blue 2

Brambles, I put them on needles on a piece of foam to get a more loose capture.....
Did it work?
13th March 2020

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...


JackieR ace
Oh yes!!!
March 13th, 2020  
