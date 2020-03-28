Sign up
Photo 819
Purple 4
Piece of purple cloth very nice for making a sweater.
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Tags
rainbow2020
Sally Ings
ace
Beautiful colour. It looks soft and cuddly
March 28th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous!
March 28th, 2020
