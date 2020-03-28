Previous
Next
Purple 4 by jacqbb
Photo 819

Purple 4

Piece of purple cloth very nice for making a sweater.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
224% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Beautiful colour. It looks soft and cuddly
March 28th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous!
March 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise