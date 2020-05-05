Previous
Half/half 5 by jacqbb
Photo 857

Half/half 5

Half ferns and half Solomon’s seal (at least that’s what we call it in the Netherlands)
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
Diana ace
So beautiful and lush.
May 5th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
How beautiful.
May 5th, 2020  
