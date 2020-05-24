Previous
Next
Half/half 24 by jacqbb
Photo 876

Half/half 24

Not quite half garden path and peacock-elephant! I bought the elephant about a year ago and painted Ollie in the colours of a peacock. He was finished a few days ago. Don’t ask me why I did this, it’s madness but fun to do ;)
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
240% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise