Previous
Next
Underglaze by jacqbb
Photo 889

Underglaze

Just a piece of fired clay to try out the colours.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
243% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
At least I can read the colours ;-)
June 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise