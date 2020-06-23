Previous
Waiting for the kiln by jacqbb
Waiting for the kiln

A new batch with birds drying with a layer of glaze. Tomorrow afternoon I’ll try to fire them ........but only if it’s not to hot
Diana ace
Beautiful image, can't wait to see them.
