Photo 947
Candid capture
Don’t worry........not really.......this is totally fabricated!
My ridingboots with a pair of jeans and our front door thrown together.
To busy with other things to go out and find a real candid shot.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
4
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
1884
photos
101
followers
107
following
259% complete
Tags
aug20words
Babs
ace
Ha ha, brilliant. Too much information.
August 3rd, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Priceless! Great faffing!
August 3rd, 2020
Annie D
ace
hahahahahahaha love it!
August 3rd, 2020
ideetje
Grappig maar dit kost toch ook wel tijd?
August 3rd, 2020
