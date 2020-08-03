Previous
Candid capture by jacqbb
Candid capture

Don’t worry........not really.......this is totally fabricated!
My ridingboots with a pair of jeans and our front door thrown together.
To busy with other things to go out and find a real candid shot.
Jacqueline

@jacqbb

Babs ace
Ha ha, brilliant. Too much information.
August 3rd, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Priceless! Great faffing!
August 3rd, 2020  
Annie D ace
hahahahahahaha love it!
August 3rd, 2020  
ideetje
Grappig maar dit kost toch ook wel tijd?
August 3rd, 2020  
