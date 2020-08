Octagon

Faffing around with my original photo depicting a part of a garden sprinkler with water. It now resembles a jellyfish.

Under the sea

Under the sea

Darling it's better

Down where it's wetter

Take it from me

Up on the shore they work all day

Out in the sun they slave away

While we devotin'

Full time to floatin'

Under the sea

Part of the lyrics ‘Under the sea’ from The little mermaid