Tour through southeast Friesland

From left to right

The church and separate clocktower in Ureterp, the watchtower in Appelscha, hubby on one of those protruding bridges with a glass floor.....brrr. The Slotplaats in Bakkeveen. Part of an artwork from Hein Mader in Appelscha. An old shop in Sneek, the whole artwork of Hein Mader and the watergate in Sneek.