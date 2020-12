Frozen

Capture52 challenged us to do something with ice...still to warm outside for a shot with a winter scene.

So I took a pudding mold filled it with water and put it in the freezer. It was a bit tricky to get this giant ice-cube out of the mold and to get a decent shot I build a little tent around it with a black background.



Very busy at work at the moment so I ‘m a bit behind with commenting, I try to catch up the coming weekend.