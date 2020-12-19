Previous
Next
Christmas socks by jacqbb
Photo 1085

Christmas socks

It’s a long-standing tradition in our family to put a little present in each sock ( except your own sock 😉) today I did our presents and pimped the gloves for my sister in law.....hope she likes them...
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
297% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise