In the style of Paul Klee

Jackie send me a link she got from Moni..... https://youtu.be/peDrpgjho2Q so this afternoon I took out the coloured pencils and started. I could have taken paint but this was a nice change. Also I went way beyond my comfort zone and used these colours.Paul Klee painted the Rose garden in 1920 and in his painting you find some buildings and the roses.In my drawing I put one of the churches of our village, a house in our street, a car and a industrial chimney.....and the roses.It is fun to do if you want to try something different!