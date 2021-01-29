Previous
In the style of Paul Klee by jacqbb
Photo 1126

In the style of Paul Klee

Jackie send me a link she got from Moni..... https://youtu.be/peDrpgjho2Q
so this afternoon I took out the coloured pencils and started. I could have taken paint but this was a nice change. Also I went way beyond my comfort zone and used these colours.
Paul Klee painted the Rose garden in 1920 and in his painting you find some buildings and the roses.
In my drawing I put one of the churches of our village, a house in our street, a car and a industrial chimney.....and the roses.
It is fun to do if you want to try something different!
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
JeannieC57
FAV'D !
January 29th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
@monikozi @30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you both so much, I had a great time this afternoon. It could have been better if I used paint but was brilliant fun to do.
January 29th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Amazing. You did that with pencil? There is so much fine detail. It looks like fabric. Beautiful.
January 29th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Wow, fabulous!
January 29th, 2021  
