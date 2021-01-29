In the style of Paul Klee

Jackie send me a link she got from Moni..... https://youtu.be/peDrpgjho2Q
so this afternoon I took out the coloured pencils and started. I could have taken paint but this was a nice change. Also I went way beyond my comfort zone and used these colours.
Paul Klee painted the Rose garden in 1920 and in his painting you find some buildings and the roses.
In my drawing I put one of the churches of our village, a house in our street, a car and a industrial chimney.....and the roses.
It is fun to do if you want to try something different!