Drawer by jacqbb
Photo 1307

Drawer

I didn’t know how to make a drawer interesting until I found 2 old conversion lenses from my dad.
Tell me what you think…..;)
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
Diana ace
I love the first one, how amazing to be able to capture it this way.
August 7th, 2021  
