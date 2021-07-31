Sign up
Photo 1307
Drawer
I didn’t know how to make a drawer interesting until I found 2 old conversion lenses from my dad.
Tell me what you think…..;)
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
1
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
2392
photos
123
followers
135
following
360% complete
View this month »
Diana
ace
I love the first one, how amazing to be able to capture it this way.
August 7th, 2021
