Hello by jacqbb
Photo 1591

Hello

We arrived in the South of France, the whole journey took us 2,5 days. Both very tired now so just this posting today. I hope to show you soon some of the sights and take a look at your projects.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Jacqueline

