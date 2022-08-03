Previous
Next
Humour by jacqbb
Photo 1675

Humour

At least I had a good laugh…..
@kali66 asked me to do mixed media this week, combine a painting or printed photo with 3d objects to create an illusion, to give you an artist to look at to see some examples Mari Mahr http://marimahr.com/works/index.html and after seeing my photo elegance she asked me to maybe try some in colour if I was interested? She’d love to see me using one of my artworks.
Well my Joker painting is not quite finished but @graemestevens and I had a lovely cup of tea …….
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
458% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
@kali66 is this what you had in mind?
@graemestevens still working on this painting……
August 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise