Salumeria Simoni by jacqbb
Photo 1908

Salumeria Simoni

One of the many shops with delicious cheeses and ham, so much to see and taste in Bologna!
The wifi in our hotel is dreadful…… so just posting…..
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
Diana ace
I would be in heaven there!
February 6th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool capture!
February 6th, 2024  
