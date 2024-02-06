Sign up
Previous
Photo 1908
Salumeria Simoni
One of the many shops with delicious cheeses and ham, so much to see and taste in Bologna!
The wifi in our hotel is dreadful…… so just posting…..
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
6th February 2024 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I would be in heaven there!
February 6th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool capture!
February 6th, 2024
