Photo 2256
A bird in a bush!
I passed this bird yesterday afternoon having a feast on the berries. Not sure if it's a thrush or a female blackbird. Anyway, I thought he/she looked good, sitting amongst the red - even if I couldn't get a clear capture.
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
