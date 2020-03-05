Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2317
Mount Keen
Just another capture of another mountain near our home. This is Mount Keen ... it's on our 'to do' list. Taken on Tuesday morning. I never met another soul.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
2
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2488
photos
171
followers
101
following
634% complete
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
3rd March 2020 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sarah Bremner
ace
Lovely.
My sister lived at Glentanner when her children were little and Mt Keen was their closest hill.
March 5th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
@sarah19
Yes, it's lovely. I've been up it before, but many moons ago. We see it a lot in the distance when we're out and about, but never quite get ourselves up there. It's a long walk in from either Ballater or Glentanar, so we need to wait until the days are a bit longer.
March 5th, 2020
