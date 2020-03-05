Previous
Mount Keen by jamibann
Mount Keen

Just another capture of another mountain near our home. This is Mount Keen ... it's on our 'to do' list. Taken on Tuesday morning. I never met another soul.
Issi Bannerman

Sarah Bremner
Lovely.
My sister lived at Glentanner when her children were little and Mt Keen was their closest hill.
March 5th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman
@sarah19 Yes, it's lovely. I've been up it before, but many moons ago. We see it a lot in the distance when we're out and about, but never quite get ourselves up there. It's a long walk in from either Ballater or Glentanar, so we need to wait until the days are a bit longer.
March 5th, 2020  
